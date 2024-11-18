News & Insights

Axel REE Advances Exploration Strategy in Brazil

November 18, 2024 — 10:19 pm EST

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Axel REE Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, solidifying its strategic focus on exploring rare earth elements in Brazil. The company aims to harness Brazil’s rich mineral resources to support modern technology and sustainable economic growth. Axel REE’s extensive exploration plans promise potential growth and new opportunities in the underexplored Brazilian mineral landscape.

