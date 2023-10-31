Axcella Health (AXLA) Price Target Increased by 7971.00% to 15,870.09

The average one-year price target for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been revised to 15,870.09 / share. This is an increase of 7,971.00% from the prior estimate of 196.63 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 860.09 to a high of 31,779.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 285,847.59% from the latest reported closing price of 5.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcella Health. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXLA is 0.02%, a decrease of 51.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 48,189K shares. The put/call ratio of AXLA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 29,252K shares representing 992.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 6,208K shares representing 210.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,661K shares representing 56.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 687K shares representing 23.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares, representing a decrease of 355.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXLA by 88.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 463K shares representing 15.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Axcella Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company's product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella's pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence.

