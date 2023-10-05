Axcella Health (AXLA) Price Target Increased by 3317.58% to 196.63

The average one-year price target for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been revised to 196.63 / share. This is an increase of 3,317.58% from the prior estimate of 5.75 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.66 to a high of 393.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,874.21% from the latest reported closing price of 9.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcella Health. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXLA is 0.01%, a decrease of 54.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 48,247K shares. The put/call ratio of AXLA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 29,252K shares representing 992.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 6,208K shares representing 210.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,130K shares representing 106.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,193K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXLA by 41.13% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,661K shares representing 56.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 1,045K shares representing 35.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXLA by 41.84% over the last quarter.

Axcella Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company's product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella's pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence.

