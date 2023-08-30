Axcella (AXLA) Up on Patent Grant for Long Covid Fatigue Drug

Axcella Therapeutics AXLA secured a methods-of-use patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its lead pipeline candidate, AXA1125. The patent has been granted to AXA1125 for treating patients having fatigue associated with post-acute sequelae of Covid-19 or Long Covid. The patent was issued to Axcella on Aug 29, 2023 and is scheduled to expire in 2042.

AXA1125 is AXLA’s novel therapeutic composition, which is being developed using the company’s proprietary endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) to simultaneously support metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic pathways associated with fatigue caused by Long Covid. We would like to remind the investors that AXA1125 has several other patents already granted with claims covering methods of use and compositions.

The previously granted patents for AXA1125 are anticipated to expire in 2037.

Shares of the company skyrocketed 298.9% during the trading session on Tuesday, followed by a 13.3% rise in stock price during the after-market hours. Year to date, shares of Axcella have shot up 37.4% against the industry’s 12.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Axcella’s EMMs comprise a range of meticulously engineered molecules, including amino acids that fundamentally impact and regulate human metabolism. Management believes that its EMMs are different from current targeted interventions that used to address dysregulated metabolism and have the potential to disrupt the market. The latest patent strengthens AXLA’s intellectual property rights to its novel composition of amino acids in AXA1125, while reaffirming its effectiveness in the treatment of Long Covid fatigue.

Notably, AXA1125 for Long Covid fatigue is currently Axcella’s only ongoing clinical pipeline program. The company had previously terminated the development of another EMM therapeutic candidate, AXA1665, to treat liver-related metabolic disease as well as mid-stage studies on AXA1125 to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in adult and pediatric patients.

The above decisions were taken as part of the company’s restructuring and reprioritization efforts to streamline its focus on the development of AXA1125 to treat Long Covid fatigue. Earlier this year, the company reached an agreement with the FDA as well as U.K.’s regulatory authority regarding a registrational phase IIb/III study of AXA1125 in Long Covid fatigue.

The agreement was based on clinically and statistically significant improvement in mental and physical fatigue scores compared with placebo subjects in the completed phase IIa study of AXA1125.

Axcella Health Inc. Price and Consensus

Axcella Health Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcella Health Inc. Quote

