Axcella Awaits Interim Data From EMMPACT NASH Study

(RTTNews) - Axcella Therapeutics (AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing endogenous metabolic modulators for the treatment of complex diseases, anticipates interim data from the EMMPACT study before the end of Q3.

EMMPACT is a phase IIb clinical trial evaluating the company's lead drug candidate AXA1125, an Endogenous Metabolic Modulators composition of six amino acids and derivatives, for the treatment of cirrhotic Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

The EMMACT study is designed to enroll 270 patients who will receive a daily dose of either 45.2 grams or 67.8 grams of AXA1125 or a placebo in a ratio of 1:1:1 for 48 weeks, with a four-week follow-up period for safety.

According to the company, AXA1125 has shown the potential to affect pathways related to metabolism, inflammation, and fibrosis in NASH.

NASH is the most severe type of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), a condition caused by a build-up of fat in the liver, which leads to serious liver damage and an increased risk of cardiac events.

In the United States, NAFLD is the most common form of chronic liver disease, affecting about one-quarter of the population.

AXLA has traded in a range of $1.35 to $4.40 in the last 52 weeks. The stock IS CURRENTLY TRADING AT $2.50, DOWN 3.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.