Axcelis Technologies Reveals Climb In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $40.3 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $27.5 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.7% to $229.2 million from $176.7 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $40.3 Mln. vs. $27.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $229.2 Mln vs. $176.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00-1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $232 mln -240 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.