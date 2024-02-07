Axcelis Technologies Q4 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $71.1 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $57.0 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $310.3 million from $266.1 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $71.1 Mln. vs. $57.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.15 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q4): $310.3 Mln vs. $266.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: around $1.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: about $242 mln

