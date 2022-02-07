Axcelis Technologies Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35.7 million or $1.09 per share, up from $14.7 million or $0.43 per share last year.

Quarterly revenue grew to $205.7 million from $122.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share and revenues of $190.04 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the first quarter, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $193 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $190.96 million.

