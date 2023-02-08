Axcelis Technologies Q4 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $57.0 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $35.7 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to $266.1 million from $205.7 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $57.0 Mln. vs. $35.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $266.1 Mln vs. $205.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: about $240 mln

