Axcelis Technologies Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.3 million or $0.39 per share, up from $556 thousand or $0.02 per share last year.

Quarterly revenue grew to $123.0 million from $74.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.27 per share and revenues of $116.18 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the third quarter, Axcelis expects revenues to be about $110 million with earnings of about $0.24 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.24 per share on revenues of $110 million.

