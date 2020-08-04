Markets
ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Q2 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.3 million or $0.39 per share, up from $556 thousand or $0.02 per share last year.

Quarterly revenue grew to $123.0 million from $74.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.27 per share and revenues of $116.18 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the third quarter, Axcelis expects revenues to be about $110 million with earnings of about $0.24 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.24 per share on revenues of $110 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACLS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular