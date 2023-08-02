Axcelis Technologies Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $61.6 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $44.2 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.9% to $274.0 million from $221.2 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $61.6 Mln. vs. $44.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q2): $274.0 Mln vs. $221.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: around $1.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: about $280 mln Full year revenue guidance: over $1.1 bln

