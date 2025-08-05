Axcelis Technologies Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $31.37 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $50.86 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Axcelis Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $36.01 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 23.8% to $195.54 million from $256.51 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.37 Mln. vs. $50.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $195.54 Mln vs. $256.51 Mln last year.

