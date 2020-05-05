Axcelis Technologies Q1 Profit Rises, Results Top View

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) reported that its first-quarter net income rose to $11.22 million, or $0.33 per share, from $6.06 million or $0.18 per share in the prior year.

Quarterly revenue grew to $118.99 million, from $91.48 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.25 per share and revenues of $116.25 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

