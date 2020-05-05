Markets
ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Q1 Profit Rises, Results Top View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) reported that its first-quarter net income rose to $11.22 million, or $0.33 per share, from $6.06 million or $0.18 per share in the prior year.

Quarterly revenue grew to $118.99 million, from $91.48 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.25 per share and revenues of $116.25 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACLS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular