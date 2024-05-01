Axcelis Technologies Q1 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $51.6 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $47.7 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $243.4 million from $246.01 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $51.6 Mln. vs. $47.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.57 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $243.4 Mln vs. $246.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $245 Million

