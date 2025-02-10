Axcelis Technologies Profit Retreats In Q4, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $49.956 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $71.056 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 18.7% to $252.417 million from $310.288 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $185 Mln

