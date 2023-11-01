Axcelis Technologies Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $65.9 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $40.3 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $292.3 million from $229.2 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $65.9 Mln. vs. $40.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.99 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q3): $292.3 Mln vs. $229.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: about $2.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: about $295 mln Full year revenue guidance: above $1.1 bln

