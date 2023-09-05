News & Insights

Axcelis Technologies Names James Coogan New CFO

September 05, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS), a semiconductor equipment provider, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed James Coogan as its new chief financial officer to succeed Kevin Brewer who will retire at the end of the year.

Coogan has more than 20 years of experience in finance, accounting, and investor relations across multiple industries including aerospace and defense. He has served in executive roles in companies like Kaman Corp, Ann Taylor Stores Corp, and Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority.

In pre-market activity, shares of Axcelis are trading at $192.12 down 0.41% on Nasdaq.

