Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a good week for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 9.9% to US$24.26. Revenues were US$110m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.32, an impressive 33% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ACLS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Axcelis Technologies' six analysts is for revenues of US$499.7m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 46% to US$1.56. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$499.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.56 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 7.1% to US$33.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Axcelis Technologies' earnings by assigning a price premium. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Axcelis Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$26.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Axcelis Technologies shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Axcelis Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.0%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10.0% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Axcelis Technologies to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Axcelis Technologies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Axcelis Technologies analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Axcelis Technologies that you need to take into consideration.

