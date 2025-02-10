AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $ACLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES ($ACLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.54 per share, beating estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The company also reported revenue of $252,420,000, beating estimates of $249,855,252 by $2,564,748.
AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 781,154 shares (+78037.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,579,229
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 384,237 shares (+99.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,287,249
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 348,504 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,349,974
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP added 313,689 shares (+61.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,917,450
- RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 259,578 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,216,753
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC added 214,987 shares (+76.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,541,386
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. removed 201,990 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,178,651
