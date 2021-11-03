Axcelis Technologies Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $27.5 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $10.8 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.1% to $176.7 million from $110.4 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $27.5 Mln. vs. $10.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $176.7 Mln vs. $110.4 Mln last year.

