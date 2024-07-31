Axcelis Technologies Bottom Line Falls In Q2, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $50.9 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $61.6 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $256.512 million from $273.970 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $50.9 Mln. vs. $61.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $256.512 Mln vs. $273.970 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $255 Million

