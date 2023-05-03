Axcelis Technologies Bottom Line Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $47.7 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $41.6 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.8% to $254.0 million from $203.6 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $47.7 Mln. vs. $41.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q1): $254.0 Mln vs. $203.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.44-$1.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $255-$260 mln

