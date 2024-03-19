Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) ending at $111.16, denoting a +0.86% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

The semiconductor services company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.26, indicating a 11.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $242.55 million, indicating a 4.52% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.88 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion, indicating changes of -7.4% and -0.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Axcelis Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Axcelis Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.03. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.48.

Investors should also note that ACLS has a PEG ratio of 2.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ACLS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

