Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the latest trading day at $133.43, indicating a -1.02% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The semiconductor services company's shares have seen an increase of 5.21% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.98, indicating a 15.79% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $295.2 million, indicating a 10.96% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.25 per share and a revenue of $1.12 billion, signifying shifts of +32.78% and +21.25%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Axcelis Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.02.

One should further note that ACLS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.