Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $174.47, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 4.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, up 10.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $256 million, up 15.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion, which would represent changes of +18.5% and +12.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.11, which means Axcelis Technologies is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.