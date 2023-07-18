Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $191.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 13.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $256 million, up 15.74% from the year-ago period.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.5% and +12.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Axcelis Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.7, so we one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.