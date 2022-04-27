Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $53.58, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 33.54% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $193.2 million, up 45.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $812.55 million, which would represent changes of +38.54% and +22.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Axcelis Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.66.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.