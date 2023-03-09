Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $129.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 11.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 4.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $240 million, up 17.88% from the year-ago period.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $982.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.65% and +6.78%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.02% higher. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axcelis Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.62 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.42.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.