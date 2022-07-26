Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $63.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 9.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 87.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $210 million, up 42.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $854.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +52.78% and +28.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Axcelis Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

