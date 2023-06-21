Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $165.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 16.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $256 million, up 15.74% from the year-ago period.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.5% and +12.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. Axcelis Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Axcelis Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.7. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.7.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

