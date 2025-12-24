Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) was down 1.08% at $82.80. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

The semiconductor services company's shares have seen an increase of 1.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Axcelis Technologies will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $215.3 million, indicating a 14.71% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $816.05 million, indicating changes of -27.97% and -19.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axcelis Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.46, which means Axcelis Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.