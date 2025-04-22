Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $45.10, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.51% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

Shares of the semiconductor services company have depreciated by 21.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, down 75.16% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $184.65 million, indicating a 26.83% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.55 per share and a revenue of $808.8 million, demonstrating changes of -58.54% and -20.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.3.

Meanwhile, ACLS's PEG ratio is currently 3.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ACLS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.