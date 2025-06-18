Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) was down 2.32% at $66.89. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 9.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.73, signifying a 52.90% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $185.2 million, indicating a 27.8% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $751.1 million, which would represent changes of -46.5% and -26.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Axcelis Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Axcelis Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.04, which means Axcelis Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ACLS has a PEG ratio of 3.8 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 231, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

