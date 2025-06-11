Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) ended the recent trading session at $67.93, demonstrating a -4% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

Shares of the semiconductor services company have appreciated by 12.57% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.99%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Axcelis Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 52.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $185.2 million, down 27.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $751.1 million, which would represent changes of -46.5% and -26.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Axcelis Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Axcelis Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.87.

It's also important to note that ACLS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.