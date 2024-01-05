Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) ended the recent trading session at $117.83, demonstrating a +1.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

The semiconductor services company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

The upcoming earnings release of Axcelis Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.98, indicating a 15.79% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $295.2 million, up 10.96% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.26% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.86. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.82 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ACLS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.98 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

