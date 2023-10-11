Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) ending at $167.65, denoting a +1.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.

The the stock of semiconductor services company has fallen by 7.57% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

The upcoming earnings release of Axcelis Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.73, signifying a 42.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $281.3 million, up 22.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion, which would represent changes of +28.39% and +19.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% upward. Axcelis Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.88.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.