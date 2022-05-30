Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ACLS broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of ACLS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 14.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that ACLS could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider ACLS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ACLS for more gains in the near future.

