Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $157.73, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 7.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.73, up 42.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $281.3 million, up 22.74% from the year-ago period.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.39% and +19.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Axcelis Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.31, so we one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.