Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $126, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 2.58% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $240 million, up 17.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $982.4 million, which would represent changes of +1.65% and +6.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axcelis Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axcelis Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.59 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.59, which means Axcelis Technologies is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.