Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $93.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 10.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $236 million, up 14.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.43, so we one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

