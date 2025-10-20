Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) was up +1.21% at $83.88. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

The semiconductor services company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Axcelis Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 32.21% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $200.3 million, indicating a 21.93% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $788.45 million. These totals would mark changes of -32.85% and -22.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Axcelis Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.08. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.44 for its industry.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.