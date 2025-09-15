Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $87.30, moving +2.05% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.94%.

Shares of the semiconductor services company witnessed a gain of 6.26% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.01, indicating a 32.21% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $200.3 million, indicating a 21.93% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $788.45 million, indicating changes of -32.85% and -22.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Axcelis Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axcelis Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.73 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.03.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

