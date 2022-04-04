Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $72.30, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 16.1% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 91.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $193.2 million, up 45.5% from the prior-year quarter.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $812.55 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.54% and +22.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.3, which means Axcelis Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.