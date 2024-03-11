Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $112.48, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

The the stock of semiconductor services company has fallen by 10.7% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Axcelis Technologies will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.89%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $242.55 million, showing a 4.52% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.88 per share and a revenue of $1.12 billion, signifying shifts of -7.4% and -0.69%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.51% lower. Right now, Axcelis Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Axcelis Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.21.

It's also important to note that ACLS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

