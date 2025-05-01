Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $49.11, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

The the stock of semiconductor services company has fallen by 3.89% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 75.16% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $184.65 million, reflecting a 26.83% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $778.8 million, signifying shifts of -61.14% and -23.49%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Axcelis Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.27% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Axcelis Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axcelis Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.32, which means Axcelis Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ACLS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.