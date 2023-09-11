Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $177.12, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 5.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $281.3 million, up 22.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.02% and +19.65%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Axcelis Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.88.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.