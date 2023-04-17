Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $128.05, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 4.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $240 million, up 17.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $982.4 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.65% and +6.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Axcelis Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

