Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $55.43, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 3.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, up 39.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $224 million, up 26.78% from the year-ago period.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $875 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.15% and +32.09%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axcelis Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Axcelis Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.85, so we one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



