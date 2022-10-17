Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $52.05, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 15.58% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, up 39.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $224 million, up 26.78% from the year-ago period.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $875 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.15% and +32.09%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axcelis Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.67, so we one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.