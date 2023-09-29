Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $163.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 15.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $281.3 million, up 22.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.39% and +19.65%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Axcelis Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.81, so we one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

